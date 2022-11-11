Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teradata (TDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) recently:

11/11/2022 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $40.00.

11/1/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teradata is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 73,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,402. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

