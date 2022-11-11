Red Wave Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.13. The company had a trading volume of 144,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

