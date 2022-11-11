Red Wave Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 43,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

