Red Wave Investments LLC Has $554,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.15. 42,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

