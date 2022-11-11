Red Wave Investments LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.44. 27,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

