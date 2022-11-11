Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Okta by 412.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Trading Up 6.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,469. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

