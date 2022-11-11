Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

