Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. 228,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

