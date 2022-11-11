Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 337,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,439,060. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

