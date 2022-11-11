Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 37,384 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,384 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 179.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

