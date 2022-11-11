Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 215.3% in October

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Regen BioPharma stock remained flat at 0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,783. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.01.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
