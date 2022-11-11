Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.65

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

LON:RGL opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £337.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

