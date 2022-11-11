Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,541 shares of company stock worth $3,790,594. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

