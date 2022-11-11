Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $3.01 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00590543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.22 or 0.30760449 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

