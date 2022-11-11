Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $25.97. Relx shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 18,359 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.03) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.43) to GBX 2,770 ($31.89) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.30) to GBX 2,828 ($32.56) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

