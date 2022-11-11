Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RPHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of RPHM opened at $2.78 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

