Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,297,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 6,846,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,305.8 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

