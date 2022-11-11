Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.30

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $32.73. Renren shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 90,489 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at $5,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in Renren by 69.2% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

