Request Price Hits $0.0862 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $86.17 million and $2.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009085 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00248989 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0853506 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,221,096.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.