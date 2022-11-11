Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

