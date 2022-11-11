Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF):

11/7/2022 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/7/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

11/7/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

11/4/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

11/4/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

9/30/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,024. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

