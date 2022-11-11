Research Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

