Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Electric Power (AEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP):

11/11/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $105.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $109.00 to $93.00.

10/21/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00.

10/5/2022 – American Electric Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

10/3/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $96.00.

9/22/2022 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,538. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

