ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $222.96. 18,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.83. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

