Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $31.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

