Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.22% of Amarin worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Amarin Price Performance

About Amarin

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

