Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

