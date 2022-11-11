Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $30.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

