Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.9 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 654,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,380. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

