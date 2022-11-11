RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,327,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,698,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $772,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. RF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

