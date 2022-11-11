RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

NYSE RNG traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

