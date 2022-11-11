RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,459. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $290.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in RingCentral by 26.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

