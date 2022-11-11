River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. 268,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. The company has a market cap of $387.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

