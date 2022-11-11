River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,195,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,797,000 after acquiring an additional 137,258 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.78. 1,597,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,268,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.