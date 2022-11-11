River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.84. 162,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,881. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

