River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.77. 32,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.