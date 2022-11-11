River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 175,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $225.50.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.