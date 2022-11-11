Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 59.24.

RIVN traded up 1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 33.97. 608,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,351,074. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

