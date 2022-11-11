Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 128,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,120. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

