Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 2,601,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.