Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,543. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.