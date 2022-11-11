Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $3.75 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after buying an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 38,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.