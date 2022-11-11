Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 85.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 767,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,156,000 after acquiring an additional 352,883 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 153.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 62,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,661. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

