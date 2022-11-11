Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

