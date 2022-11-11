Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 6,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 121,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
