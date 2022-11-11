Robert W. Baird Cuts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $100.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Trading of Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

