Robert W. Baird Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.79.
Latham Group Stock Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 5,717.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 344,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $4,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
