ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ROC Energy Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Down 30.0 %

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

