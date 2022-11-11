Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.12. 139,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.53. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

