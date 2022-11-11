Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,973 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Evolent Health worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Evolent Health by 199.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,959. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

